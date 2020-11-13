2,304 new infections, 37 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 2,304 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,092 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 23,641 and the total count of infections stood at 352,296. 1,219 patients are in critical condition due to the virus.

36923 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4,847,105 tests. 714 more patients recovered from the virus, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 321,563 patients.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved specific funding for the advance purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation.

The health ministry, in a statement, said PM Imran showed special interest in ensuring quality vaccines at the earliest and has approved specific funding in this regard.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, under this strategy, the government has prioritized the groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine.

It said an expert committee on the Covid-19 vaccine has been working on technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials.

Earlier on November 4, it was learnt that the health ministry had recommended purchases of potential coronavirus vaccines under last-stage trials and allocation of $100 million funds for its advance booking.

The ministry had recommended allocation of $100 million in funds for the purchases of vaccines on an emergency basis for around 10 million nationals. In its first phase, the vaccines will be made available for elderly citizens and health workers.

