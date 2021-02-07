ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 53 more lives as another 1,346 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,346 new infections surfaced after 36,954 samples were tested during this period. The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 3.64 per cent.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 554,474 with addition of the fresh cases while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,967. There are a total of 32,265 active cases as 510,242 people have recuperated.

Since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country almost a year back, Sindh has reported a total of 250,648 infections, Punjab 160,580, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 68,338, Balochistan 18,859, Islamabad 41,934, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9,199, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,916.

It is pertinent to mention here that a countrywide Covid vaccination drive started last week. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

