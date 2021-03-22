COVID-19 spike: NCOC orders crackdown on violations of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar has announced that the decision was taken to increase restrictions of activities contributing to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

Asad Umar said in a Twitter message that it has been decided to increase restrictions of activities in the NCOC meeting today.

He added that the provincial and Islamabad administrations have been directed to tighten implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and crack down on violations that are taking place.

Read: COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 3,669 new cases, 20 deaths in a day

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Lahore has reached 12 per cent, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed earlier in the day.

The masses should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 as the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab, the minister warned.

Showing stratification over the arrangements made at Lahore and hospitals of other cities of the province, the health minister said that soon the COVID vaccine would be provided to the private hospitals.

Read: NCOC to decide about closure of educational institutions on March 24

“COVID-19 vaccination will start at private hospitals from today or tomorrow,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

She asked the masses to get their loved ones aged above 60 years vaccinated against the deadly virus and added to wear face masks while going into public.

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet had said that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Comments

comments