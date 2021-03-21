NCOC to decide about closure of educational institutions on March 24, says Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that the federal and the provincial governments will sit together on March 24 to decide about the opening or further closure of educational institutions due to the third Covid-19 wave, ARY News reported.

The education minister in a tweet said that the final decision regarding educational institutions will be taken on March 24 (Wednesday) at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review.”

“All education and health ministers will meet Wednesday, March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. The health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration,” he wrote in a tweet.

The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 21, 2021

Third Covid wave

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested COVID-19 positive. Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet had said that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

PTI cancels public gatherings

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced to cancel its public gatherings nation-wide amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Read More: PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

The PTI announced that it would not hold any sort of public gathering, rally or event in the wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Pakistan Covid cases

The virus cases have witnessed a surge in the country and it claimed 44 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,843.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives and 3,677 fresh infections were reported during the period.

Read More: 77% registered people vaccinated in Islamabad: health official

The total count of active cases is 31,107. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.73 percent during the past day.

A total of 41,960 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,773,993 tests have been conducted so far.

Comments

comments