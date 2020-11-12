COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,808 new cases, 34 deaths within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,055 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 22,088 and the total count of infections stood at 349,992.

36,686 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4810182 tests.

Read: COVID-19: NCOC recommends ban on big public gatherings

784 more patients recovered from the virus, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 320,849 patients.

Earlier on Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said the number of COVID-19 cases surged in Pakistan during the recent few weeks and time has come to take tough decisions.

While talking in ARY News program ‘Powerplay’ Dr Faisal Sultan had expressed concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and said that time has come to take more strict decisions in order to tackle the outbreak.

Read: Sinopharm says data ‘better than expected” from COVID-19 vaccine trials

“People are not taking pandemic seriously due to which positive cases are increasing rapidly,” he said, adding that marriage halls and restaurants were becoming main sources for the spread of Covid-19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Underscoring the neglect from the masses, the special assistant had said the people need to be more careful about the situation and play an active role in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the vaccine, the special assistant had said that PM Imran Khan approved funds to purchase the possible vaccines of COVID-19 in advance.

Read: Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination had written a letter to PM Imran Khan to seek permission for advance booking of coronavirus vaccines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday discussed and recommended a ban on big public gatherings in the country in view of the soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave of the disease.

Comments

comments