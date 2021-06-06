COVID-19 positivity ratio declines in Pakistan, recorded at 3.10%

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 76 more lives across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 21,265.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 1,629 new infections surfaced when 52,427 samples were tested during this period. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 3.10 per cent.

Statistics 6 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,427

Positive Cases: 1629

Positivity % : 3.10%

Deaths : 76 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 6, 2021

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 932,140 after 1,629 people tested positive for the virus. 3,452 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the coronavirus restrictions will not be eased till all citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more: Govt can’t lift Covid-19 restrictions until all citizens get vaccinated: SAPM Faisal The SAPM in a video message had said that coronavirus restrictions will be eased once citizens start getting themselves inoculated. Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the country is reporting a decline in Covid-19 cases and the coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest at 4 percent. “The coronavirus positivity rate has dropped considerably because of the effective government measures in tackling the deadly third wave of coronavirus,” he added.

