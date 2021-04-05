ISLAMABAD: The federal government will establish special call centres in all districts under the no-show policy in order to approach the elderly citizens who did not receive the doses of coronavirus vaccines, ARY News reported on Monday.

The health authorities have decided to approach the elderly citizens for not having COVID-19 vaccines despite getting themselves registered. It has been decided that special call centres will be established in all districts under the no-show policy in order to approach the citizens, sources told ARY News.

The representatives will contact the registered citizens to inquire about the reasons for not receiving the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) approved the decision to immediately establish the call centres besides providing the questionnaire comprising five questions to ascertain the reasons for not appearing at the vaccination centre.

Besides collecting the information and addressing the reservations, the health representatives will also try to convince the registered citizens to receive the doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The call centres will be bound to submit their performance report on a daily basis to the higher authorities, sources added.

Earlier on April 1, the federal government had provided more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the various parts of the country.

Overall 4,52000 COVID-19 vaccine shots of Sinopham and CanSino have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The vaccine jabs were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air.

Punjab had been provided overall 100,000 vaccine shots including 80,000 jabs of Sinopham and 20,000 doses of single-shot covid-vaccine CanSino, while Sindh had been given 1,12,000 vaccine jabs including 100,000 of Sinopham and 12,000 CanSino.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been supplied 50,000 doses of Sinopham and 9,000 doses of CanSino vaccines, Balochistan 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Islamabad 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Azad Kashmir 23,000 ( (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses) and Gilgit-Baltistan region had been provided with 12,000 doses of Sinopham and CanSino covid vaccines.

