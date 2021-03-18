PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department said on Thursday that 7,734 elderly citizens aged above 60 got COVID-19 vaccine jabs, whereas, a total of 3,734 citizens were vaccinated in the past two days, ARY News reported.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive of elderly citizens is continued in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

During the last 24 hours, 1,300 health workers were given the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 5,484 frontline health workers have been vaccinated for the second time so far.

The health department confirmed that 28,405 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the province.

Read: People above 60 years to get jabs without pin code, Yasmin Rashid says

Earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had tweeted that Pakistan recorded “the highest daily vaccination rate” on Tuesday.

He had said more than 41,000 people were inoculated against the novel coronavirus the other day.

“Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41 thousand vaccinations achieved yesterday. Of these 28, 424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The mass vaccination centres had been established in 15 Covid-19 affected cities.

The cities where the government has established mass vaccination centres include Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Comments

comments