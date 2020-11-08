Covid cases continue to rise in Punjab as 369 fresh infections surface

LAHORE: As many as 369 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across Punjab during the past 24 hours, pushing the provincial tally of infections to 165,077.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, eight more people succumbed to the highly contagious infections, lifting the total number of people dying from the disease in the province to 2,407.

Of the total fresh infections, 154 surfaced in the Punjab capital, 54 in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi, and 14 in Dera Ghazi Khan. The number of people recovering from the infection has reached 97,614.

It is noteworthy that 25 more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,968.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,436 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 343,189. Around 32,350 samples were tested.

There are a total of 17,804 active cases of the coronavirus as 318,417 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

