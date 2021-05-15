Pakistan to receive 1.2mn COVID vaccine doses from China on May 16: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive another batch of COVID vaccine from China on May 16 comprising of 1.2 million doses, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources in the national health ministry.

According to sources privy to details regarding vaccine arrival, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine will reach Islamabad on May 16. “The doses included a million jabs of China’s Sinovac vaccine and 200,000 vaccines of single-dose CanSino,” they said.

The sources further shared that another batch of two million COVID vaccine-Sinovac- will reach Islamabad on May 21.

Pakistan is already vaccinating its population over 40-year old besides the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowing citizens aged 30 and above to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination from Sunday (May 16).

Read More: Double shifts to be continued in COVID-19 vaccination centres after Eid

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said, “As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens.”

Comments

comments