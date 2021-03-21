CPLC shares details of luxury ‘benami’ vehicles with FBR

KARACHI: The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Benami Zone, sharing with it details of luxury vehicles registered in the name of people other than their real owners.

The CPLC said that it received hundreds of plaints from citizens who said that vehicles registered in their name don’t belong to them. Many complained that vehicles they sold out are still registered in their name.

Also Read: FBR traces 15 expensive benami vehicles in Karachi

Besides, several luxury vehicles were found to be registered in the name of citizens who, when confronted, had no knowledge of the vehicles’ ownership.

Swinging into action, the FBR’s Benami Zone has started an investigation into the data provided by the CPLC with several people already issued notices. It said the vehicles whose ownership is not ascertained can be impounded.

Also Read: School teacher dies of cardiac attack after receiving NAB notice over benami account

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Benami Zone had traced as many as 15 expensive benami vehicles registered in the name of a person.

Sources said all the vehicles are registered in the name of a citizen, Abdul Ghaffar, who in a statement denied owing these. He said he has nothing to do with the cars registered in his name and doesn’t have any knowledge about who actually owns them.

Comments

comments