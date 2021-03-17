Fake accounts case: NAB seizes benami properties of Omni Group

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday seized benami properties of Omi Group in Lahore, in connection with an investigation against the group in the fake accounts case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog seized several plots of omni group purchased in name of benami company. The plots worth Rs300 million were purchased by Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The benami plots, seized by anti-corruption watchdog, were situated in Lahore’s Model Town.

Back in November 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized all the properties of Manahil Majeed, wife of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, in connection with an investigation against her in the fake accounts case.

According to NAB, the anti-graft watchdog seized all her properties, plots and shares in the country and will present a report in this regard in the court.

The sources maintained that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Manahil Majeed in the fake accounts case, adding that NAB had already requested the court to declare Manahil as proclaimed offender.

