Crackdown to be initiated against hoarders, profiteers of medical supplies

LAHORE: A crackdown has been planned against those selling oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment in black to reap illegal profits in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Department of Healthcare Punjab has relayed a summary to the Ministry of Interior demanding imposition of section 144.

Read More: Oxygen cylinders become scarce in Karachi, being sold with jacked up prices

Secretary healthcare has also requested a strict action against hoarders and profiteers by law enforcement agencies.

The summary states that illegal hoarding and profiteering off of oxygen cylinders was causing tremendous duress to the local public and had become a nuisance.

Read More: Crackdown initiated against pvt hospitals charging exorbitant fee from COVID-19 patients

The summary further read that due to non-availability of oxygen cylinders in the province, coronavirus patients were having to through tremendous ordeal as the lack of these cylinders hampers their recovery in a big way.

The summary has been forwarded to the additional chief secretary of home ministry and an action on the situation is expected soon.

Comments

comments