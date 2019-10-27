India in crosshairs of International media over Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi inaugurated the Khanewal-Shamkot motorway M-4 section today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that India had suffered massive humiliation and was facing tremendous pressure from world over with regards to its treatment of innocent Kashmiris who they have landlocked since 84 days without food, medicines and means of communication.

“India’s unilateral, illegal move to annex the disputed land of Kashmir has proven to be a bad move for the state, they face great odds in the valley where people continue to voice their opinion and disdain for India’s tyrannical, hegemonic designs,” said FM Qureshi.

“Pakistan is observing black day today to show solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren who have kept their just struggle alive despite grave difficulties.”

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world are observing Black Day on Sunday (today), the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Kashmir Media Service reported that there is already complete shutdown as silent protest against India’s illegal action on 5th August, restrictions have been further imposed to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, today.

Call for the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. Indian forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of Srinagar and adjoining areas.

