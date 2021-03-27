Surplus sugar output in Punjab as crushing season ends

LAHORE: The sugar mills in Punjab on Saturday announced an end to the crushing season, producing 3,773,000 metric tonnes of the commodity, around 400,000 metric tonnes of surplus sucrose than the provincial need, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, 3,773,000 metric tonnes of sugar was produced in the province including the previous carry forward amount, which is more than the annual need for the entire population of the province that remains at 3,367,000 metric tonnes.

The province would have the need of 2,240,000 metric tonnes till the next year’s crushing season, as sugar mills have a stock of 2,542,000 metric tonnes. The province has a carry forward sugar stock of 39,000 metric tonnes from the previous year.

The monthly and daily need for sucrose in Punjab stands at 280,000 metric tonnes and 9,353 metric tonnes respectively.

The sugarcane commissioner has conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding a shortfall in the stocks by 300,000 tonnes.

Acting on his letter, it has been decided to import 300,000 tonnes of sugar. The wholesale price of the commodity has already gone up from Rs72 per kilogram to Rs93 during the crushing season.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday Punjab government decided to impose strict restrictions against those involved in sugar-related business under the sugar supply chain management order 2021.

A notification under the order was issued after approval from the provincial cabinet, giving powers to cane commissioner and deputy commissioners to act against shortage and hoarding of the commodity.

It said that those having sucrose stocks would be bound to inform the deputy commissioners regarding the shortage.

Besides this, the entire sugar supply mechanism would be regulated and no dealer or wholesaler could buy sugar without getting registered.

