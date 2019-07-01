CTD kills three terrorists in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed three terrorists in an encounter in Gujrat, while three others managed to flee away, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD personnel foiled a terror bid in Gujrat by meeting an encounter with the terrorists and killing three of them on the spot, while their three accomplices fled away from the scene.

The terrorists identified as Tayyab, Bilal, and Nadir, were trained from Afghanistan and were also named in the red book.

Arms and ammunition along with maps were also confiscated from the killed terrorists, said the CTD.

The killed terrorists were wanted to police in different cases including attacks on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in 2007, Sargodha Police Training School and Mianwali Police Chowki.

Earlier on April 12, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a police encounter had shot dead three suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom in Peshawar.

Police said two alleged abettors of the abductors had managed to flee. Police said they had received a tip-off about the entry of the kidnappers in the metropolis.

“Snap-checking was conducted on all the routes leading to Peshawar from Khyber district,” said police.

CTD police said they encountered the abductors within the jurisdiction of Matni police station.

