KARACHI: Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have detected the involvement of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) in running terrorism and target killing networks in Sindh and the port city Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The nexus of MQM-L with terrorist organisations and Indian intel agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for carrying out terror and target killing activities in Sindh and Karachi was exposed.

The US-based member of the MQM’s Rabita Committee Kahkashan is turned out to be the central character for spreading terror following the directives of the MQM founder.

Colonel Shabbir of the Rangers Sindh and CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hayat Hamid conducted a press conference today.

Colonel Shabbir told media that those arrested by the Rangers had been pronounced life imprisonment. The convicted persons had pointed towards a woman named Kehkashan, whereas, the target killers currently being activated in Karachi are also being led by the same person. They are trying to create anarchy in the country while staying abroad, he added.

He said that a First Information Report (FIR) was also already filed against MQM’s US-based leader Kehkashan has already been facing charges, whereas, the arrested criminals revealed the names of their targets which could lead to a sectarian crisis.

The law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring each development and nothing will happen, said the Rangers officer.

The CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that some foreign groups are involved in carrying out target killing of people in Pakistan. The investigators have also traced their financial transactions. The members of the target killers’ group caught in 2017 have faced sentences, however, we have to take actions while keeping in view of activities being carried out by another target killing team, said the CTD officer.

Hamid said that MQM London has always planned to spread terror across the port city Karachi to get their place. He said that CTD will look after terror-financing cases and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will look into cases related to money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

During the press conference, a recorded telephonic conversation between Kehkashan and a target killer was played. In the telephone recording, the MQM-L leader can be heard saying the target killer about the details of the persons, time, clothing, vehicles, payments, weapons and even which body part is going to be targeted while murdering their target.

Omar Shahid Hamid said that the clips were two to three months old and further investigation is underway in term of terror-financing.

“For a long time, we are conducting intelligence-based operations and more evidence will be shared in future with the media. We have some important things here with us, however, it cannot be shared at this time.”

However, the group involved in spread terror among Karachiites and Sindh people has been spotted, added Hamid.

It may be noted here that Rangers had arrested three target killers of MQM-L in 2017 who were involved in the assassination of UC-13 chairman Rashid alias Mamo. The target killers had made startling revelations about their network of assassins being operated by a US-based MQM-L Rabita Committee member Kehkashan through WhatsApp.

The target killing network had formed different teams with the assistance of RAW and other terror outfits to murder police officers, political and religious personalities.

The CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that raids are being conducted to arrest the groups of the target killers.

