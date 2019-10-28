Cyclone Kyarr: Sindh govt imposes ban on seaside

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on swimming/bathing at the beaches/seaside within the territorial limits of the Karachi Division for a period of eight days due to cyclone Kyarr, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an official notification issued by the Interior Ministry of Sindh, people in Karachi would be barred from swimming/bathing and fishing activities till November 5.

The provincial government has issued directives to Commissioner Karachi in this regard.

If any found violating the ban, strict action would be taken against them as per the law, said the notification.

The ban was imposed due to the flow of high waves and sharp tides as a result of Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea.

Emergency declared in Karachi

Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar has declared emergency in the metropolis owing to MET office predictions about cyclone Kyarr.

The mayor issued directives to the concerned authorities to remain on-duty and vigilant to deal with any unforeseen situation that may arise due to the natural calamity.

He also urged Karachi’s water and electricity divisions to fulfill their obligations and ensure the providence of their services to the citizenry if an unfortunate incident occurs. Tidal waves hit coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta The coastal belt of Karachi was affected by the waves generated by Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea, which is expected to further intensify to category 5 with an estimated wind speed of 255km/hr to 265km/hr. According to ARY News, the storm waves have submerged the dykes at Ibrahim Hyderi and Rerhi Goth and the seawater has reportedly entered in Chashma Goth and Latt Basti in Karachi. Read More: Tropical Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ to bring rainfall in Lower Sindh, Makran High tidal waves hitting coastal belt of Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea. The seawater entered in six coastal villages in Thatta district near Gharo town, according to reports. Cloudy weather condition with light rain and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Tharparker, Badin and Thatta today and tomorrow, met office said in its weather report.

