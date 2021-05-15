Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify further in next 18 hours: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday night issued fifth alert in a day and warned that Cyclone Tauktae “is likely to intensify further” during the next 18-24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said that Tauktae may transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) during the next 18-24 hours.

It is expected to move further in the northwest direction and reach Indian Gujarat by the afternoon/evening of May 18.

The Met office further said that Cyclone Tauktae has been located at a distance of about 1310km in the south-southeast of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 100-120 kmph gusting to 140 kmph,” the advisory said.

“Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi from May 17 (Monday) to May 20 under the influence of the weather system,” the met office earlier predicted.

“Coastal districts of Thatta and Badin could also receive dusty winds and heavy rain spells along with Thar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar districts in Sindh under the influence of the system,” the met office forecast.

The Sindh government today declared a cyclone emergency in various districts of the province lying on the coastal belt of the province in wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

