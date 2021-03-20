Most-wanted gang of dacoits busted in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A four-member gang of dacoits was arrested by Karachi police during a raid in the Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told the media that a gang of dacoits busted in Karachi during a raid on tip-off near Mehran Highway.

He said the accused including Riaz, Hameed, Imroz and Saifullah were involved in various cases of street crimes and dacoity. Eight cases had already been registered against the gang members in different police stations.

Bahadur added that weapons and stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

Police registered cases against the alleged criminals and started an investigation.

Read: ‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

Earlier on March 11, police had busted a gang allegedly involved in looting families of brides after marrying them and arrested five people who were part of the group.

The gang members had been arrested after their entire scheme got busted when the brother of the bride got suspicious after the groom’s family demanded Rs 50,000 for marriage preparation, two days after the Nikkah ceremony.

SSP Central had said while commenting on the entire episode that the entire family was a fraudster and had committed various crimes. “This family used to run away with the jewelry of the bride,” he said while sharing their modus operandi.

