Dawood invites investors to take benefits from burgeoning opportunities

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has invited investors to take benefits from investment opportunities in the country.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said Pakistan’s rating on World Bank’s index has been improved and according to IMF, the country is moving in the right direction on the economic front.

Read More: SECP approves Growth Enterprise Market listing regulations

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir, said yesterday that exporters played an important role in the national economy which in-turn reduces the poverty level of any country.

Reza Baqir, while detailing the economic improvements during a press briefing, said that the financial institutions are working on strategies to open doors of Pakistan to the world.

Read More: Pharmaceutical exports up by 12.3pc to $55.48mn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also rejected the reports regarding the discontinuation of Rs5,000 currency notes, contrary to rumors.

Comments

comments