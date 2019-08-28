‘Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris’ to be observed every Friday, starting tomorrow: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Modi is destroying world’s peace through perpetrating the genocide of the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony today (Wednesday), she said the Indian Prime Minister has promoted hatred in the region by committing injustices and atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

She said the Pakistani nation will give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

She appealed to every segment of the society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said people will come out of their houses, workplaces, and educational institutions at 12 noon on Friday and stand for three minutes to express solidarity and unity with their Kashmiri brethren.

