Deadlock between Govt and MQM-P persists: sources

KARACHI: According to sources privy to the development, the deadlock between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the governing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) persists, ARY News reported on Monday.

A meeting scheduled to iron out issues between the government and its ally was turned into a meeting to discuss development works.

Sources closed the MQM-P quarters revealed that the political party demands practical work from the incumbent PTI-led government rather than mere promises.

MQM maintained that the governing party had pledged results in relation to their demands for Karachi and other urban areas of Sindh starting today but nothing is visible.

Sources revealed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) wants to hold a meeting with government officials in Islamabad once their grievances are seriously addressed.

MQM-P has maintained that regardless of their differences with the government, they would continue to support them in the national assembly.

