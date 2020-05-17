Dialogue fails, deadlock continues between Sindh govt, traders

KARACHI: Sindh government has categorically and emphatically denied opening of shopping malls on the insistence of traders, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Sindh government struck down the demand of traders whereas traders are also currently sticking to their guns threatening the government with a Jail Bharo protest by offering themselves up for voluntary imprisonment.

Read More: Commissioner Karachi calls on traders, businessmen for dialogue

Traders, business owners said that they want all of their demands met and won’t take ‘no’ fo r an answer.

Tariq Mir, a leader of the traders union said businesses, shops and malls across Karachi will open after Iftar even if the government denies them permission to do so.

Read More: Karachi transporters announce resuming inter-city bus service from Monday

Mir said a total of 40 shopping malls in Karachi are facing suspension of operations and each and every one of them will be opened tomorrow.

He also said that Sindh government has also not agreed with their proposal of letting markets remain open till late hours in the night.

Earlier in the day, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir demanded of the Sindh government to allow businesses to stay open until midnight after Iftar from Monday.

Read More: Traders demand govt allow markets to stay open till midnight

He in a statement said the government should allow markets to remain open after iftar till Chand Raat. Traders will open their shops under standard operating procedures (SOPs) after Iftar even if they are not granted permission, he announced.

He further demanded that the city administration de-seal markets sealed over violation of the SOPs.

Comments

comments