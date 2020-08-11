At least 39 died from electrocution in Karachi rains: report

KARACHI: At least 39 people died from electrocution in Karachi in last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Edhi Foundation has released a report about the electrocution deaths reported in the port city in the last two months during the monsoon rains.

According to a report, 26 people died due to electrocution in different areas of Karachi in the month of July. Similarly, 13 people electrocuted to death in Karachi during the month of August.

Read More: Supreme Court orders audit of K-Electric

Sources said the Karachi police has also started gathering contact details of heirs of the persons died from electrocution in the metropolis.

The police will seek details of the First Investigation Report (FIR) from the victims’ families, said sources.

Read More: 21 people killed in three days of rain in Karachi

On July 29, the Nepra had taken “serious notice” of electrocution deaths during recent rains in Karachi and invited citizens to report such incidents to the regulatory body.

In a statement, a spokesperson of NEPRA said that in order to ascertain the real causes behind these incidents and to fix responsibility the regulatory body has created a dedicated email address to receive evidence from the general public and affected families.

Comments

comments