Two men handed death penalty for raping, filming teenager

GILGIT: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Friday handed capital punishment to two men for raping and filming a teenager in Skardu.

ATC Judge Mahmoodul Hassan announced the verdict, sentencing Muzaffar Abbas and Tajamul Hussain to death. Besides, both were also handed life imprisonment and are required to pay a fine of Rs1 million each.

Read More: Three suspects held for raping, filming children in Skardu

Another culprit, Mubarak was awarded life term with Rs0.5 million fine. The convicts had forcibly raped the teenager multiple times and filmed the sexual assault to extort money from him.

Read More: Man caught disposing body of boy murdered after being raped

On September 21, an anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal had awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl. Ali Sher Changar was found guilty of abducting, raping and killing the minor girl.

The culprit had abducted Mariam, 4, while she was playing outside her house in Hana Ghala Mandi area of Sahiwal and subjected her to sexual assault before murdering her on December 2, 2019.

Comments

comments