Death toll in Karachi building collapse rises to 10

KARACHI: The death toll in the Karachi building collapse incident rose to 10 on Thursday evening as seven more bodies were taken out from under the debris, ARY News reported.

According to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s medico-legal officers (MLOs) Dr Sohail Khan, seven women and three children were among the dead in the building collapse incident.

He said that the deceased were identified as Yahya, Hyder, Maryam, Hira, Abdul Rasheed, Zubaida and others. The MLO maintained that at least 17 injured people were brought to the hospital so far.

Earlier in the day, at least three people had been killed and several others injured after a 25-year-old multi-storey residential building had collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area.

As per details, the three-storey building located at Karachi’s Golimar Number 2 area had collapsed, with some people feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.



Rescue teams had reached the site and started the relief operations to rescue those trapped under the rubble. Teams of Police and Rangers had also reached Golimar Number 2 area and cordoned off the area.

According to rescue sources, three bodies had been taken out of building’s debris so far, while several people still trapped. The rescue teams have shifted the 25 injured to nearby hospitals.

Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue activities.

