One more succumbs to dengue virus in Karachi, tally jumps to 13

KARACHI: Another patient loses there life in the metropolis to dengue virus which has become a pandemic throughout the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The patient, named Amir was brought to a private hospital in the megacity on October 2.

Read More: Dengue fever claims another life in Rawalpindi

Tally of those diagnosed with the dangerous virus has jumped to 2500 in the city.

13 have succumbed to the virus this year.

Two suspected patients of Congo virus were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad.

Read More: Three cases of dengue fever reported in Tharparkar

A couple belonging to Haripur was brought to PIMS Hospital today where medics confirmed that the man is suffering from Congo virus, whereas, his wife’s blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for its confirmation, sources said.

Comments

comments