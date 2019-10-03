Dengue fever claims another life in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The dengue virus has claimed another life in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to 12 in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the Holy Family Hospital administration, the deceased was a woman, who was under treatment in the ward specified for dengue victims.

The dengue virus had also claimed two lives in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

As per details, both of the deaths were reported from Holy Family Hospital. The first victim was Najma, a 55-year-old woman hailing from Rawalpindi, the other was man named Pervez, 50, from Islamabad.

The death toll from dengue fever has reached 26 throughout the country so far.

Earlier in the day, three patients with the complaint of dengue fever on Thursday had admitted to Mithi Civil Hospital of Sindh’s district of Tharparkar.

The number of people suffering from dengue fever has reached 1,618 this month in Sindh, whereas the number of such cases across the province has jumped to 3,120.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the more than 16,000 dengue cases had been reported across the country this year, whereas, more than 6,000 cases were reported from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

