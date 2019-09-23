Number of dengue patients jumps to 2,287 in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of dengue patients has jumped to 2,287 in Sindh, said Dengue Surveillance Cell on Monday.

The death toll due to dengue illness has soared to 10 in the province, said report issued by the cell.

The dengue units are active in the government hospitals of Sindh, whereas special wards have been setup in Abbasi Shaheed, Jinnah and Civil Hospitals.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday had said that the number of infected patients may increase in upcoming days.

Detailing the number of patients province-wise, he had said 2,363 cases were reported in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,752 cases have been registered in Balochistan.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Moreover, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a fumigation campaign in the metropolis from Saturday.

The fumigation drive will continue till September 28.

