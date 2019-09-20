Dengue fever claims two more lives in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has failed to curb the dengue outbreak as two more people lost their lives on Friday after suffering from dengue virus in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, 24-year-old Sonia, a resident of Nazimabad and 22-year-old Owais was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi a few days ago with complaints of dengue symptoms.

Succumbing to the deadly virus, both of them passed away on Friday.

It must be noted that the death toll due to dengue illness has soared to 10 in Sindh province.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Moreover, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced to launch a fumigation campaign in the city tomorrow (Saturday).

According to details, the KMC had decided to kick off the fumigation campaign in the metropolis tomorrow (Saturday) after getting directions from Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.

The fumigation drive will continue till September 28.

