KMC to launch fumigation drive in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: As a number of citizens were reportedly suffering from infectious diseases like Dengue fever, Malaria etc due to extremely poor sanitary conditions, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced to launch fumigation campaign in the city tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the KMC has decided to kick off the fumigation campaign in the metropolis tomorrow (Saturday) after the directions from Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.

The fumigation drive will continue till September 28.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 48 people were tested positive for dengue fever at different hospitals of the Karachi during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 576 for the ongoing month.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time spreading rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Earlier in August, the report submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah by Health secretary showed that 67 dengue cases were reported in district Central, 147 East, 141 South and 155 West, 69 Malir and 52 Korangi.

Hyderabad saw 14 cases of dengue fever, Tando Allahyar two, Matiari two, Badin one case, Thatta one, Jamshoro two, Dadu one, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar one, Sanghar one, Larkana six, Qambar-Shadadkot two, Shikarpur two, Jacobabad three, Kashmore four, Sukkur two, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Ghotki four, Khairpur four, and Naushehroferoze one.

