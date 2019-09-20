KARACHI: Members of the Sindh Assembly have grown fearful of the recent Dengue virus outbreak in Pakistan, which has claimed more than 2000 people in Karachi alone, ARY News reported on Friday.

Members of Sindh Assembly got the assembly sprayed with anti-dengue spray after the pandemic increases it’s spread in the region.

Sindh Government was quick to act with anti-dengue measures after politicians grew quizzical of rampant reports of a sizable surge in the reported cases.

The entire structure of the Sindh Assembly was thoroughly fumigated with insecticides and pesticides to keep the disease-carrying mosquitoes at bay.

The dengue pandemic has claimed 48 more victims in the metropolis within a span of 24 hours, bumping the overall tally of those diagnosed with the harmful virus to 575 in a month, ARY News reported on September 18.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

