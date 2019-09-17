LAHORE: Anti-Dengue Drive in the city during a routine survey found 73 houses in the vicinity of Cantt zone infested with larvae of the disease-carrying mosquitoes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During an outdoor surveillance operation, 4 places were found carrying infestation of the harmful virus.

Read More: Over 1,514 people test positive for dengue in KP

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the residents of the vicinity under the ‘dengue act’.

More than 223 new dengue cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in the federal capital Islamabad.

Read More: Dengue patients to gradually decrease in coming days, hopes PM aide

During the last 24 hours, 110 people were confirmed with infection of the mosquito-borne disease at PIMS Hospital, whereas, 36 more people were taken to the hospital during this period.

Moreover, the virus was detected in 15 persons at FGH and 98 in Poly Clinic, sources said.

Read More: Another Naegleria case reported in Karachi

Earlier on September 15, the district health department had confirmed that 1,499 patients are diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease dengue in Rawalpindi division so far, a report forwarded to the Punjab government read.

Comments

comments