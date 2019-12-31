DG-ANF, Shehryar Afridi call upon PM Imran Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Afridi called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development reported that the Prime Minister was given a thorough briefing on the case relating to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Rana Sanaullah in the meeting.

Read More: Shehryar Afridi says Rana Sanaullah bailed but not acquitted by court

The prime minister was also apprised with the ongoing investigations in the matter along with the progress being made, sources claimed further.

Earlier on December 27, State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi pledged to uphold the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of granting PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah bail to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Voice of America (VOA), he said it is the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) that arrested the PML-N leader and not him or Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: ‘ANF to appeal against LHC’s verdict in Rana Sanaullah case’

He said everything related to the case would unravel before the nation once the trial proceedings of the case start on Jan 4.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Dec 26 had said an appeal will be filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force in the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Lahore High Court for granting bail to Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case.

Comments

comments