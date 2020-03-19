ISLAMABAD: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said the armed forces are fully prepared and activated to assist civil institutions to combat coronavirus across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Major General Babar Iftikhar was addressing a press conference of National Command and Control Centre along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and SAPM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad today.

“May Allah Almighty prevents the Pakistani nation from coronavirus pandemic. Pakistani armed forces is fully prepared and activated. We are utilising all resources along with civil institutions and in contact with the Centre and provinces to stop the spread of the virus.”

“Army Chief has ordered all formations to provide maximum assistance to the civil administration across the country. All institutions of the armed forces are joint monitoring the developments in the affected areas.”

“The military troops are also assisting civil administration for the construction of quarantine centres besides checking people on entrance spots. Six major airports are opened from March 21’s morning and personnel from armed forces are helping out airport management in screening process.”

“Security forces and its sub-ordinate institutions have continued implementation of orders given by the higher authorities on land routes.”

The military spokesperson detailed that a medical team of all three armed forces including army, navy and air force has been formed and sensitive surgeries are being made in medical facilities.

“Load management is being made in the medical facilities of the armed forces. A team of military troops is in contact with civil administration at Karachi’s Expo Centre and also assisted the construction of a mega quarantine camp with the capacity of 1200 person in Multan. Moreover, a team of specialist doctors from Pakistan Army visited Dera Ghazi Khan,” elaborated Maj Gen Iftikhar.

He stressed the need of carrying out joint efforts on the national level to fight the pandemic. The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of information in the fight against coronavirus.

He said, “The nation is being updated through media regarding the current situation. It is very important to provide timely and accurate information to the people.” Iftikhar said the delivery of timely and accurate data regarding the pandemic could end rumours to stop the spread of fear among nationals.

“Everyone has to exhibit responsibility. [For stopping the outburst of misinformation], the authorities are coordinating with mobile companies for dispatching [related] messages and precautionary tips to the nationals. The prevention tips are being delivered through social media as well besides resolving issues being faced for data collection [related to COVID-19 cases] across the country. Media is playing a key role at this time.”

“The scientists of armed forces are providing assistance to manufacture sanitizers and troops are being sent to the quarantined places. We have finalised crises and risk management strategy to defeat the virus. The nation’s confidence in Pakistani armed forces is a precious asset.”

Iftikhar said the nation will face the challenge and defeat the pandemic with unity.

