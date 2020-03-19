ISLAMABAD: In the wake of increasing coronavirus patients in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday instructed the members of his cabinet to not leave Islamabad, reported ARY News.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office relayed the premier asked all ministers to stay put in the federal capital. They have been further instructed to remain in touch with state institutions falling under their ministries.

The sources said the ministers can be assigned important duties in case of an extraordinary situation.

It is to mention here that Prime Minister Khan earlier today decided to form a joint parliamentary committee to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said the joint parliamentary committee will comprise lawmakers from the treasury as well as the opposition benches.

He advised the masses to follow safety instructions issued by the government, adding that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

The prime minister said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people. On the occasion, he lauded China’s cooptation in dealing with the pandemic.

