Sanjrani wants senators to chip in one-month salary to help fight corona

CHAKWAL: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday asked members of the upper house of parliament to chip in with their one-month salary to help combat coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a statement, he said it is the responsibility of us all to fight the infection.

Sadiq Sanjrani said the members of the Senate played their role in every testing times that the country found itself in.

The situation stemming from the spread of the infection in the country has added to the responsibilities of the parliamentarians, he said.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh government has already set up a “Coro Virus Relief Fund” to fight the disease.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had tweeted on March 17: “#SindhGovt has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs 3 Billion. The CM, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants & all PPP MPAs will contribute their 1 months salary into the fund.”

Earlier, on March 19, the Balochistan government had decided to establish ‘COVID-19 Fund’.

In a tweet, Balochistan’s Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledisaid that the provincial government will donate one billion rupees to the fund. He maintained the provincial ministers will donate one month salary in the ‘COVID-19 Fund’, adding the government officials will also contribute to the fund.

