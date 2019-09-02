Posters of DG ISPR pop up in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Several posters and pamphlets with pictures of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor have surfaced in India occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per reports, the posters citing the DG ISPR read that Pakistan would continue fighting for Kashmir till last solider and bullet.

Hurriyat activists in posters announced that the people of Kashmir would together push India out of their homeland, which is a paradise on earth.

Moreover, the rally was carried out in favour of the Pakistan Army in Srinagar.

It must be noted that Routine life remains paralyzed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as curfew and strict communication blockade entered 29th day.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of TV channels.

