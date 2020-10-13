ISLAMABAD: Eight more people died from coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,588.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 30,022 samples were tested, out of which 531 turned out to be positive, lifting the national tally of infections to 319,848.

Around 304,609 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 424 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. There are a total of 8,651 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients under treatment,516 are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 39,014,818 tests have been conducted so far.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,848 cases have been detected so far, including 140,534 in Sindh, 100,892 in Punjab, 38,367 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,541 in Balochistan, 17,428 in Islamabad, 3955 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3131 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

