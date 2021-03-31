Disqualification petition filed against PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: A disqualification petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail in NA-249 constituency, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The disqualification petition was filed by the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda, Hasnain Chohan which sought disqualification of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail from the SHC.

It stated that Ismail had hidden his asset details in the nomination paper as he did not mention expensive vehicles in it. Moreover, the PML-N candidate was already facing proceedings of corruption reference worth billion.

Read: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail launches ‘candy’ election campaign in NA-249

The petition stated that the returning officer (RO) had illegally accepted Miftah Ismail’s nomination paper despite the candidate fails to meet the qualifications under Article 62 and 63. The petitioner sought SHC to disqualify Ismail.

The high court is expected to hear the disqualification petition against the PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail on Thursday (tomorrow).

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as a member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold by-elections in the NA-249 constituency on April 29.

