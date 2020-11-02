Clear division within PML-N over ‘anti-state’ statements: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that there is a clear division within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the “anti-state” statements from the party leadership, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting of govt spokespersons held in Islamabad here on Monday.

The meeting discussed the overall political, economic situation of the country, while the matter of PML-N leader and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq also came under discussion.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan during the meeting has directed party spokespersons to raise Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s statement against national security on a public level.

“Nation loves Pakistan armed forces. There is a clear division within PML-N over anti-state activities,” said PM Imran, adding that opposition parties playing tactics to get NRO.

“Oppositions only aim is to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and their narrative is against national interests of Pakistan,” PM Imran Khan told the meeting.

PM further directed to effectively highlight govt’s narrative and measures and speed up public welfare projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly had condemned the narrative of the political party’s supremo and other senior party leaders for targeting national institutions.

