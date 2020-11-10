Another doctor dies from coronavirus in Peshawar, tally reaches 21

PESHAWAR: Another doctor lost his life in Peshawar, after contracting coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr Bashir contracted coronavirus while discharging his duties and was under treatment. Paying rich tribute to the doctor, the Provincial Doctors Association(PDA) said that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 21 doctors and 40 health workers in the province so far.

Earlier this month, a senior medic named Dr Sultan Zeb died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar.

Dr Sultan Zeb was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on a ventilator, but he did not survive.

Since the pandemic began, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 40,843 cases of the virus.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its session, held in Islamabad yesterday, had expressed concern over the soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

The NCOC meeting expressed concern over the increasing ratio of positive cases in the country, which has reached to 4.5 per cent.

The corona positive cases ratio in Peshawar reached to 9.63 and in Quetta 8.03 per cent,” the meeting was briefed. Islamabad have 7.48 pct, Karachi 7.12 per cent, Lahore 5.37 pct and Rawalpindi 4.63 per cent ratio of positive coronavirus cases.

