Doctor identifies mugger who looted him during treatment at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: In a shocking turn of event, a doctor at a Karachi hospital on Thursday identified his patient as a mugger, who looted the medic days back in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an injured person was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) in Karachi today and after a brief encounter during his treatment, Dr. Arif recognized him as a similar person who robbed him along with his accomplice some times back in the city.

The police were informed of his presence in the hospital and during the further probe, it emerged that the accused, identified as Kashif, had sustained wounds after he evaded arrest at the hands of police during an encounter in Bilal Colony area of the New Karachi.

“We have recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession and a mobile phone,” the police said as they search for his other accomplice.

He has been shifted to a ward, after doctors termed his condition as stable after initial treatment.

Other than this unique arrest of a mugger in the city, the police have arrested several criminals after foiling their mugging bids in the city.

In one such incident on October 21, Police claimed to have foiled an alleged mugging bid in Karachi, injuring one of the robbers and arresting another.

Read More: Two muggers caught red-handed in Karachi’s Nazimabad

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central confirmed the incident and said that one of the accused suffered a bullet wound during an encounter with the police in the Federal B Area of the city while the other accomplice has been arrested unharmed.

“We have recovered the weapon, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession,” he said adding that the police would also probe their involvement in other criminal incidents in the city.

