Doctors advise Shehbaz Sharif to rest for three more weeks

LAHORE: The physicians of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, have advised him to rest for three more weeks in view of health condition after contracting coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the advice of his doctors, Shehbaz Sharif filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek an extension in his interim bail for three weeks. It is pertinent to mention here that the interim pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz Sharif is expiring on June 29 (Monday).

The plea also sought more time to sign his bail bonds. A bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition on Monday (today).

Read: COAS Bajwa telephones Shehbaz Sharif, Shaikh Rasheed

The president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sought three-week extension in his interim bail in money laundering case and pleaded for his exemption for physical appearance in the hearing before the court.

It emerged on June 11 that Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus and his lawyer Attaullah Tarar confirmed about it. Tarar in a statement called for prayers for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif who isolated himself at home. He added the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) put the opposition leader’s life in danger by summoning him.

