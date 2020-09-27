Dog attack injures five including children in Karachi

KARACHI: At least five persons including two children were injured after a stray dog mauled them near Teen Talwar (Three Swords) monument in Clifton area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The persons sustained injuries in stray dog attack were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College, Dr Seemi Jamali, said that all injured persons were given first aid and emergency treatment. The wounded persons have been provided anti-rabies vaccines, she added.

Earlier in August, a two-year child had sustained severe wounds on his face after a stray dog mauled him in Gulzar Colony area of the metropolis.

The father of the victim, two-year-old Kaleem Ullah, had narrated the entire incident saying that a stray dog attacked his child a day back, causing severe injuries on his face. A passerby had also sustained wounds in the incident after he tried to rescue the child.

It is pertinent to mention here that several dog-bite incidents have been reported in the province especially in parts of Karachi and Larkana, however, the authorities seemed least interested in tackling the issue despite claims of launching a campaign to sterilize the stray dogs.

The dog-bite incidents have not only claimed the lives of children in the province but have also caused severe injuries to many of them.

