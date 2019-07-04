Dollar continues to fall against the PKR after historic surge

KARACHI: Continuing the hopeful trend for the Pakistani Rupee the greenback fell a further 1.11 PKR today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The US dollar which had soared to historic highs in the recent past has taken a downwards trajectory against the Pakistan Rupee.

Consequently, the greenback is being traded at Rs156.50.

Read More: Gold prices move up

Earlier, the rupee after a spell of free fall against US dollar crawling back to gain some lost space in the interbank market on July 2.

The value of dollar went down by Rs 2.30 to Rs 157.75 in the interbank market.

The value of US dollar also dipped by Rs 4.05 last Friday.

Read More: Rs70bn revenue collected by Asset Declaration Scheme: FBR

The US dollar touched a record high as it soared against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on last Thursday at Rs 164.50.

The greenback witnessed a sharp decline on Friday by dipping down Rs4.05 and settling at Rs160.

In the past week, the value of USD jumped by Rs5.2 within a day and touched Rs162.47 in the interbank market.

Read More: US Dollar goes down to Rs 157.75 in interbank market

The rupee went into free fall following three days after PM’s adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh announced the finalization of a three-year bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $6 billion.

The greenback continued to gain strength against the Pakistani rupee in the open market last week.

Comments

comments