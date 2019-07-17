KARACHI: The dollar after a week long slow and steady ascension falls 85 paisa against the PKR in one swift motion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The greenback observed a significant decrease in the interbank market trading at Rs 159.20 in contrast of the Rs 160 threshold breach recorded yesterday.

Yesterday, US Dollar registered another increase against the Pakistani Rupee in the Interbank and open market trading.

The greenback rose to Rs 160.20 against the PKR increasing 34 paisa in overall value.

The open bank market also saw the American currency at an upwards trajectory with values registering at Rs 160.80 with a 30 paisa increase against the PKR.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also began trading today on a positive note registering positive trends at the beginning of the share exchange for the day.

The PSX saw an increase of 261 points with the 100 index clocking 33.233 thousand points.

