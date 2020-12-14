Two citizens tortured by Dolphin personnel for not stopping motorcycle

FAISALABAD: Two citizens have been tortured by the officials of Dolphin Force in Faisalabad over allegedly not stopping their motorcycle over their orders, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Dolphin Force personnel have reportedly stopped the men riding a motorcycle over finding them suspicious in Faisalabad’s Taj Colony.

After the motorcyclists tried to go away from the site, the officials starting torturing the citizens brutally after chasing and stopping them.

A footage has also surfaced which was obtained by ARY News which showed two of the four personnel of Dolphin Force were beating the men with slaps, fists and kicks the men surrounded to a wall.

An official was also seen hammering the motorcyclists’ head with the gun. Later, the wounded citizens were shifted to an undisclosed location.

Earlier in February, Punjab police had apprehended five persons for allegedly subjecting Dolphin Force personnel to torture in a Lahore neighbourhood.

The police had said the arrested men had engaged in a clash with the Dolphin Force personnel after the latter restrained the former from indulging in one-wheeling in Mughalpura area.

Afterwards, they called in their friends and tortured the personnel along with them, said the police, adding that the incident occurred when the personnel were on their way home, they added.

