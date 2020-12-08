ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged the masses to strictly follow the precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronaviurs.

Talking to media in Islamabad after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, Dr Faisal Sultan said the second wave of coronavirus is getting intensified as 89 people have died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

He said by following the SOPs, including wearing of face mask and social distancing, we will be able to overcome the second wave as well like the first wave.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases jumped to 8.58 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio at 21.8pc followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur 18.31pc, Muzaffarabad 16pc, Peshawar 14.91pc, Abbottabad 13.35pc, Hyderabad 9.15pc, Rawalpindi 8.51pc, Lahore 5.98pc, Islamabad 4.88pc, Quetta 4.81pc, Swat 4.04pc, Faisalabad 3.73 and Multan 2.38.

Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio which was 13.87pc, followed by Azad Kashmir 9.77pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9.67pc, Balochistan 8.68, and Gilgit Baltistan 2.87pc.

